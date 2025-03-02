Menu Explore
Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked for ‘ridiculous costume’ he wore during Trump meeting, ‘The level of disrespect…’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 02, 2025 08:29 AM IST

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being mocked for the military-style attire he wore during a meeting with Donald Trump and JD Vance at the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being mocked for the military-style attire he wore during a meeting with Donald Trump and JD Vance at the Oval Office. An exchange between Zelenskyy and reporter Brian about the attire is viral on social media.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked for ‘ridiculous costume’ he wore during Trump meeting (AP/PTI) (AP03_01_2025_000017B)(AP)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked for ‘ridiculous costume’ he wore during Trump meeting (AP/PTI) (AP03_01_2025_000017B)(AP)

“Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own a suit?” Glenn asked Zelenskyy.

“I will wear a costume when this war will finish. Maybe something like yours. Maybe something better,” Zelenskyy replied.

Vice President Vance was seen laughing during the exchange. While some thought Vance’s reaction was mockery, others believed it was only a lighthearted reaction to the unusual question.

‘He’s been wearing a costume since this started’

X users slammed Zelenskyy’s choice of clothes in the comment section of the above post. “He’s been wearing the same ridiculous costume for over 3 years,” one user wrote. “Did he just say I will wear a costume after this war will finish? The level of disrespect from this dictator should never be tolerated. He should never be allowed to step foot in the oval office again perhaps they hold their meetings in the driveway next time,” one user said, while another wrote, “He says that while he IS wearing a costume.” One said, “He looks like a kid at Chucky Cheese that is told to get out of the ball pit ... about the same size too”.

“He can’t afford more than 2 outfits. All the money we sent him is going to hunter,” one user wrote, while another said, “He’s been wearing a costume since this started. Always dressing like he’s on the front lines”. “Says the guy wearing an actual costume. You can’t make this sh** up it’s so stupid,” one user said. Another said, “And look at his body language!!! Crossed arms! He had no intention of making any deal! Zelenskyy acted like spoiled child after his dad said NO!!!!!”

