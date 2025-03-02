Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked for ‘ridiculous costume’ he wore during Trump meeting, ‘The level of disrespect…’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being mocked for the military-style attire he wore during a meeting with Donald Trump and JD Vance at the Oval Office. An exchange between Zelenskyy and reporter Brian about the attire is viral on social media. Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked for ‘ridiculous costume’ he wore during Trump meeting (AP/PTI) (AP03_01_2025_000017B)(AP)

“Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own a suit?” Glenn asked Zelenskyy.

“I will wear a costume when this war will finish. Maybe something like yours. Maybe something better,” Zelenskyy replied.

Vice President Vance was seen laughing during the exchange. While some thought Vance’s reaction was mockery, others believed it was only a lighthearted reaction to the unusual question.

‘He’s been wearing a costume since this started’

X users slammed Zelenskyy's choice of clothes in the comment section of the above post. "He's been wearing the same ridiculous costume for over 3 years," one user wrote. "Did he just say I will wear a costume after this war will finish? The level of disrespect from this dictator should never be tolerated. He should never be allowed to step foot in the oval office again perhaps they hold their meetings in the driveway next time," one user said.

"He's been wearing a costume since this started. Always dressing like he's on the front lines".