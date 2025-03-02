‘Go ski in Russia’: JD Vance booed by angry pro-Ukraine protesters during family trip to Vermont - Videos

US Vice President JD Vance and his family were met with intense protests during their weekend trip to Vermont. Angry pro-Ukraine protesters criticized Vance for being “mean” to Volodymyr Zelensky during the Ukrainian President's visit to the White House on Friday. The protesters booed Vance and told him to “go ski in Russia.” Vance and his family were met by pro-Ukrainian protesters in Vermont.(AFP)

"After what Vance did yesterday, he crossed the line," one protester told Vermont Public.

Another told the outlet, "After the meeting yesterday with Zelensky, I mean I feel like all of America should be out here protesting."

Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children had been staying at Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont. Due to the escalating protests, the family was relocated to an “undisclosed location,” according to Fox News.

What happened at the White House?

Zelensky was at the White House to sign the minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine. The meeting between the two leaders began cordially, with Trump even complementing Zelensky's outfit. However, tensions quickly escalated when Vance accused Zelensky of being “ungrateful” and “disrespectful."

“You bring people on a propaganda tour. Do you think it's respectful to come to the U.S. Oval Office and attack the administration that's trying to prevent the destruction of your country? You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for The United States Of America and the president who is trying to save your country,” Vance said.

Trump also slammed Zelensky, saying the Ukrainian leader was “gambling with World War III.”

“Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel. You're in no position to dictate what we're gonna feel. You're right now, not in a very good position. You don’t have the cards right now… You’re gambling with WWIII. It's going to be very hard to do business like this. You've got to be more thankful," Trump told Zelensky.

The heated exchange led to the cancellation of the joint press conference, and Zelensky was seen abruptly leaving the White House.