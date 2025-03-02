Donald Trump declares illegal immigration is at historic lows under his presidency, 'Invasion of our country is over’

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to declare that “The Invasion of our Country is OVER,” claiming illegal immigration encounters are at historic lows during his first full month in office. During the president’s first full month in office, there were 8,326 apprehensions of illegal immigrants by US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), which was a record-setting low, Fox News reported. Donald Trump declares illegal immigration is at historic lows under his presidency (via REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

‘The Invasion of our Country is OVER’

“The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR! There were only 8,326 apprehensions of Illegals by Border Patrol at the U.S. - Mexico Border, all of whom were quickly ejected from our Nation or, when necessary, prosecuted for crimes against the United States of America. This means that very few people came – The Invasion of our Country is OVER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“In comparison, under Joe Biden, there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country. Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants. Anyone who tries to illegally enter the U.S.A. will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation,” the president added.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported 271,484 removals in fiscal year 2024, while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported about 700,000 removals and returns. This was more than any previous fiscal year since 2010. The Biden administration had single days when apprehensions approached as many as 10,000 illegal immigrants, surpassing the monthly total of the new administration.

Trump had repeatedly vowed to crack down on illegal immigration during his presidential campaign. After being sworn in as president, he signed executive orders that declared a national emergency at the border, and even went on to deploy the US military to combat the surge. Trump signed orders ending birthright citizenship, suspending refugee admissions. He ended the use of an app at the southern border that allowed the admission of migrants via humanitarian parole.