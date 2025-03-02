Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump declares illegal immigration is at historic lows under his presidency, 'Invasion of our country is over’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 02, 2025 07:05 AM IST

During Donald Trump's first full month in office, there were reportedly 8,326 apprehensions of illegal immigrants by CBP, which was a record-setting low,

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to declare that “The Invasion of our Country is OVER,” claiming illegal immigration encounters are at historic lows during his first full month in office. During the president’s first full month in office, there were 8,326 apprehensions of illegal immigrants by US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), which was a record-setting low, Fox News reported.

Donald Trump declares illegal immigration is at historic lows under his presidency (via REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
Donald Trump declares illegal immigration is at historic lows under his presidency (via REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

‘The Invasion of our Country is OVER’

“The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR! There were only 8,326 apprehensions of Illegals by Border Patrol at the U.S. - Mexico Border, all of whom were quickly ejected from our Nation or, when necessary, prosecuted for crimes against the United States of America. This means that very few people came – The Invasion of our Country is OVER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“In comparison, under Joe Biden, there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country. Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants. Anyone who tries to illegally enter the U.S.A. will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation,” the president added.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported 271,484 removals in fiscal year 2024, while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported about 700,000 removals and returns. This was more than any previous fiscal year since 2010. The Biden administration had single days when apprehensions approached as many as 10,000 illegal immigrants, surpassing the monthly total of the new administration.

Trump had repeatedly vowed to crack down on illegal immigration during his presidential campaign. After being sworn in as president, he signed executive orders that declared a national emergency at the border, and even went on to deploy the US military to combat the surge. Trump signed orders ending birthright citizenship, suspending refugee admissions. He ended the use of an app at the southern border that allowed the admission of migrants via humanitarian parole.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On