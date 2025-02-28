Trump reveals ‘very angry’ Biden blamed Obama and Pelosi for 2024 election loss

Donald Trump recently got candid about his post-election meeting with Joe Biden. In an interview with The Spectator World published Thursday, the president revealed that his predecessor blamed Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi for the Democrats' defeat in the 2024 presidential election. US President Joe Biden meets with US President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2024. (AFP)

Trump reveals Biden held Obama and Pelosi accountable for 2024 election loss

Reflecting on his meeting with Biden at the White House after Kamala Harris' failed presidential bid, Trump told the magazine, “I went to the White House a few months before this all happened. I guess I had won… [Biden] asked for a meeting, and I went and we talked for a little while.”

Trump revealed that Biden was “very angry” in the aftermath of his party's loss. Despite being replaced by the former vice president in the race, the 82-year-old did not blame Harris. “He talked so low…” Trump said of Biden, adding, “And then he started getting more. And I asked him, I said, ‘So who do you blame?’”

“Because he [Biden] was very angry, you know, he was a very angry guy, actually,” Trump said before revealing the former president's reply. “And he said, ‘I blame Barack.’ And I never think of him as ‘Barack.’ You know, you always hear ‘Obama.’ You say, you have to think about that for a second. And he [Biden] said, ‘And I also blame Nancy Pelosi,’” the POTUS added.

Trump further shared that when he asked Biden, “What about the vice president,” the former president said, “No, I don’t blame her.” “Which was interesting. Yeah. He didn’t blame her. He blamed… he told me he blamed those two people,” Trump told the outlet.