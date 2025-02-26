Donald Trump's approval stands at 44%, surpassing Joe Biden’s early ratings: Report

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating remained stable over the past week, as per a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday. The steady ranking comes a month after the Republican leader took office for the second time on January 20. 50 per cent of American disapprove of Donald Trump's performance so far. (AFP)

As per the online poll, 44 per cent of Americans still approve of President Trump's performance, despite a series of mass deportations, the firing of tens of thousands of federal workers and a significant shift in the US's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, Reuters reported.

On the other hand, 50 per cent of the people disapprove of Donald Trump's performance so far. This number, however, went down from 51 per cent last week, showing rising approval of Trump's policies.

Notably, this change fell within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points, indicating little movement in overall public opinion.

Trump's initial ratings are higher than Biden

The current rating marks a significant shift in Trump's public perception compared to his first term in the Oval Office. The support for the Republican leader grew from his 2017-2021 initial term in office and is also higher than his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

The growing support of Americans for President Trump, irrespective of the public resistance he faced ahead of his inauguration, shows how the President is building his ground despite some of his controversial policies.

What do Americans think about Trump's key policies?

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which surveyed 1,029 US adults online over the weekend, also revealed the views of Americans on some of the Trump administration's pivotal policies.

The survey found that 50% of respondents supported Trump's approach to immigration, up from 47% last week. Another 42% said they did not support his immigration policy.

On the contrary, Americans' perceptions regarding other key issues were fairly stable.

A total of 41% indicated that they approved of Trump's handling of the economy and 34% indicated that they approved of how he was addressing the cost of living.

Some 38% of poll respondents said they had a favourable view of Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who is serving as the point person for Trump's effort to overhaul the government, while 57% said they viewed him unfavourably.

