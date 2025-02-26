White House shakes up press pool, to decide which news outlet covers Donald Trump moving forward

In a move that marks a break from a longstanding United States tradition, the White House on Tuesday announced that its officials “will determine” which news outlets can regularly cover President Donald Trump and get close access to him. Donald Trump administration's move has raised concerns among media experts.(HT_PRINT)

This announcement marks a shift from the century-old practice of allowing a pool of independent news outlets to follow the president, report on him, ask questions and hold him accountable on behalf of the American people.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained the decision adding that the new rules would rotate traditional media outlets and include streaming services, AP reported.

"The White House press team, in this administration, will determine who gets to enjoy the very privileged and limited access in spaces such as Air Force One and the Oval Office," Leavitt said at a daily briefing.

She added at another point, “A select group of DC-based journalists should no longer have a monopoly of press access at the White House.”

Leavitt further added that the White House will “double down” on its decision to bar The Associated Press from many presidential events.

The announcement comes a day after a federal judge refused to immediately order the White House to restore the news agency AP's access to many presidential events.

Traditionally, the members of the pool decide who goes in small spaces such as the Oval Office and Air Force One.

“It's beyond time that the White House press operation reflects the media habits of the American people in 2025, not 1925,” Leavitt added.

Trump administration's decision worries US media

The move initiated by Donald Trump's newly elected administration has raised concerns among media experts, who worry it could infringe on the First Amendment.

The change said one expert on presidents and the press, “is a dangerous move for democracy.”

By allowing the president's team to choose who gets to cover him, critics argue that the shift undermines press freedom and the role of independent journalism.

Eugene Daniels, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, said the organization consistently expands its membership and pool rotations to facilitate the inclusion of new and emerging outlets.

“This move tears at the independence of a free press in the United States. It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president,” Daniels said in a statement. “In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps."

(With AP inputs)