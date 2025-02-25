US, Russia unite at UNGA, Donald Trump breaks from Biden's Ukraine policy; India, China abstain from vote

In a significant shift from past US policy, President Donald Trump pulled back Washington’s condemnation of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine at both the UN General Assembly (UNGA). The move signals the US push to end the war on terms that could favour Russia, deepening America’s split with its allies. US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP File)

At the UNGA vote on Monday, both the US and Russia opposed a European-backed resolution that directly blamed Vladimir Putin for launching the full-scale invasion three years ago. This marks a stark contrast to the Joe Biden administration’s firm stance against Russia.

The resolution – which won far less support compared to previous ones on the war – strongly criticises Russia, and emphasises Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders.

Meanwhile, India and China chose to abstain from a separate resolution that called for de-escalation, an early ceasefire, and a peaceful resolution to the war. Along with India and China, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE, Vietnam were among the 65 US member states that abstained from the resolution.

In a rare moment of agreement, the US and Russia later backed a Security Council resolution calling for a swift end to the war—without pointing fingers at Russia. This unexpected alignment highlights Donald Trump’s sharp break from Joe Biden’s approach to the conflict.

That comes as the G-7 also struggled to issue a joint statement on the anniversary of the war, after the US opposed phrasing condemning Moscow that echoed previous language from the group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday appeared to speed ahead with his plans to end the war without input from European nations or Ukraine, saying on social media that he’s in “serious discussions” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also said at the White House that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may travel to Washington as soon as this week to sign a deal over natural resources, which Trump has signalled is necessary to end the war and repay the US for its support.

Trump was speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, who travelled to Washington in an effort to secure a role for Europe in the peace talks and reinforce the region’s commitment to increase defence spending, a message expected to be reinforced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s own visit Thursday.

In a joint press briefing Monday from the White House, Macron repeatedly described his talks with Trump as a “turning point” and said Europe would be willing to send in peacekeepers to Ukraine “after we’ve negotiated a lasting peace.” Trump, however, didn’t comment on any role for Europe in the talks with Russia nor US security guarantees for Ukraine, which Kyiv said are crucial to a long-term agreement.

India abstains on UNGA draft resolution

The resolution, which was adopted with 93 votes in favour, 65 abstentions and 18 votes against, called for a “de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine, marked by enormous destruction and human suffering, including among the civilian population, in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law”.

India was among the 65 UN Member States that abstained on the resolution. As the resolution was adopted, the UNGA hall broke into applause with Member States welcoming the adoption of the text.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed that the war in Ukraine stands as a “grave threat” not only to the peace and security of Europe but also to the very foundations and core principles of the United Nations.

The US also tabled a brief rival resolution ‘The path to peace’ that mourns the tragic loss of life throughout the “Russian Federation-Ukraine” conflict. A draft amendment tabled by France sought to replace “the Russian Federation-Ukraine conflict” in the US-tabled text with “the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation”.

The resolution, as amended, was adopted with 93 votes in favour, 8 against and 73 abstentions. India abstained on the US-tabled resolution.

In proposing the American draft resolution, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the US Mission to the UN, said multiple UNGA resolutions have demanded that Russia withdraw its forces from Ukraine but those resolutions have failed to stop the war.

“It has now dragged on for far too long, and at far too terrible a cost to the people in Ukraine, in Russia, and beyond,” she said.

Shea said as the world marks the third anniversary of the conflict, the need is for a resolution “marking the commitment from all UN Member States to bring a durable end to the war” and added that the US draft resolution “makes this very point. Our draft implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.”

The UNGA resolution by Ukraine reiterated the urgent need to end the war this year, and to redouble diplomatic efforts to reduce the risks of further escalation and achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with the Charter, including its principles of sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States.

It recalled the need for full implementation of its relevant resolutions adopted in response to the aggression against Ukraine, in particular its demand that Russia immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, and its demand for an immediate cessation of the hostilities by Russia against Ukraine, in particular of any attacks against civilians and civilian objects.

It emphasised the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed on the territory of Ukraine through appropriate, fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level, and ensure justice for all victims and the prevention of future crimes.

The resolution reiterated its call for the complete exchange of prisoners of war, the release of all unlawfully detained persons and the return of all internees and of civilians forcibly transferred and deported, including children and also reiterated its call for the immediate cessation of attacks against critical energy infrastructure, which increase the risk of a nuclear accident or incident.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, AFP, PTI)