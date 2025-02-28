Laura Loomer, Dave Portnoy and more MAGA supporters slam Pam Bondi over ‘fake release’ of Epstein files

The highly-anticipated “first phase” release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has left MAGA supporters disappointed. On Thursday, the files were released by the Justice Department under Pam Bondi's orders. Unidentified people carrying binders bearing the seal of the US Justice Department reading "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" walk out of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2025. The Trump administration has said it would release documents on late tycoon and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

The rollout of the set of documents titled The Epstein Files: Part I raised several eyebrows. Instead of being released publicly, it was handed to right-wing influencers Mike Cernovich, Liz Wheeler, Jack Posobiec, Rogan O’Handley (DC Draino), and Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik.

Epstein files ‘first phase’ release sparks outrage

While the files were later posted on the Justice Department's website, netizens called Bondi out for failing to deliver on her promise to release “new” information about the disgraced financier.

They also fumed over the heavily redacted information that was already available under the Joe Biden administration. Additionally, Donald Trump's administration's decision to hand the files to a group of controversial social media personalities did not sit well with conservative commentators.

Laura Loomer slams ‘fake release’ of Epstein files

Taking to X, Laura Loomer, a prominent right-wing political activist, wrote, “I hate to say it, but the American people can’t trust the validity of the Epstein files released today. It was released in an unprofessional manner with paid, partisan social media influencers to curate their binders for us. I can’t trust anything in the binder. Neither should you.”

In a separate post, Loomer demanded the release of Epstein files “in an open source portal with full transparency.” “The fake release has now been tarnished by deception, redactions of previously unredacted files previously released in 2015 and 2021, and a wildly inappropriate partisan spin,” she added.

Loomer also called out the Attorney General in a separate tweet that read: “I’m told the organizers of the event at the White House yesterday have told all of the influencers involved to post selfie videos denying Pam Bondi’s involvement and to claim they all had no idea they were getting binders.”

“Everything is so scripted. Pam is the one who handed them the binders and strutted into the meeting to make a big deal about the binders. How can they say she wasn’t involved now? Are we resorting to lying now?” she added.

Dave Portnoy calls Epstein files release ‘s**t show’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who voted for Trump in the November race, also criticised the release of Epstein files. “If I’m gonna be fair these questions needs to be asked today. Why is the release of the Epstein list always a s**t show?” he tweeted.

“What’s the point of booting out illegals and criminals while somehow becoming a safe haven for the Tate brothers? Why is Crypto in the toilet if Trump is crypto king? How far does Tsla stock have to crash before Elon goes back to work?” Portnoy added.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna demands ‘information we asked for’

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna condemned the controversial release on X, tweeting, “I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook.”

“THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!” the Republican added.