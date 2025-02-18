Elon Musk enjoys comparison to Genghis Khan as Laura Loomer says ‘I’d rather die childless than…’

Elon Musk welcomed his comparison to Genghis Khan after comedian Shane Cashman quipped that the Tesla CEO has the “same family values” like Mongol warlord, who is said to have been the progenitor of one in every 200 people living today. Musk asserted that he found “the history of Genghis Khan particularly interesting”. (AFP)

Taking to X, Musk asserted that he found “the history of Genghis Khan particularly interesting”. He also shared a link of Fall of Civilizations Podcast titled The Mongols - Terror of the Steppe (Part 1).

Commenting on Musk's post, one X user wrote, “History is repeating itself,” to get a laughing emoji in reply from the SpaceX CEO.

“It is said that he has the most descendants of any man in history,” another user commented amidst uproar about Musk's alleged 13th kid with 26-year-old MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair.

“Based on genetic studies, it is estimated that approximately 16 million men worldwide are direct descendants of Genghis Khan. This figure represents about 0.5% of the male population globally,” one more chimed in.

Criticism around Ashley St. Clair claims; Has Musk reacted?

On Friday, St. Clair stated that the DOGE head had fathered his 13th kid, who was born five months ago, with her.

President Donald Trump's “first buddy” has not officially recognized that he is the child's father.

However, Musk's humorous take on criticism did not sit well with campaigners of conservative family values.

According to MAGA cheerleader Laura Loomer, she would “rather die childless” than be a single mother.

“As a woman, I’d rather die childless than live with the scourge of being a single mom. But, that is just me. I can’t imagine a bigger misery than raising a child you will only resent. I would hate myself for the rest of my life if I ever became a single mom,” she tweeted.

St. Clair slams Elon Musk for ignoring their alleged kid

In a post on X, St. Clair publicly charged Musk of neglecting their child.

The Tesla CEO has not explicitly addressed her allegation, but he did reply to Milo Yiannopoulos's post on X on Saturday, who called St. Clair an opportunist who had come to “ensnare Elon.”

In a now-deleted post, St. Clair wrote, “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded.”

“When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

Musk gave a humorous reply, writing: “Whoa”.

While she has been anticipating Elon to officially acknowledge their child, St. Clair told the New York Post, “The media forced my hand to do this now.”