Who is Ashley St. Clair? MAGA columnist claimed she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk's child

MAGA author and columnist Ashley St. Clair has claimed she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child five months ago. Ashley St. Clair, who lives in Manhattan, reportedly raises two children, including Elon Musk's alleged baby, with the help of a nanny.(X/Ashley St. Clair/File Images)

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she posted on X(formerly Twitter). “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Following her statement, Musk responded cryptically on his platform, X, by reacting with a crying laughing emoji to a fan's comment suggesting that “make another baby” was just another “side quest.”

Daily Mail reports indicate that St. Clair moved to an upscale Manhattan apartment near City Hall about a year ago rent estimated between $12,000 and $15,000 per month.

St. Clair among first in building to own Tesla Cybertruck, neighbours say

Residents noted that St. Clair was among the first in the building to own a Tesla Cybertruck. “The Elon Musk thing doesn’t surprise me. She was definitely one of the first people in a pretty large, luxury building to get a Cybertruck,” one resident told Daily Mail.

Residents of her Manhattan building noted that she installed a Ring doorbell camera despite the building’s existing security measures. Others mentioned that she had minimal interactions with building staff, as evidenced by unattended packages piling up outside her door.

Sources also reported that she appears to be raising two children with the help of a full-time nanny: Musk’s alleged baby and a toddler from a previous relationship. The Tesla boss has at least 12 other children with three different women: Justine Wilson, Claire Elise Boucher (also known as Grimes), and Shivon Zilis.

St. Clair managed to hide her pregnancy condition by limiting her on-camera appearances while preventing public events for several months. However, she attended Mar-a-Lago, where Donald Trump hosted his election night event after having her child.

She later shared photos alongside Congressman Matt Gaetz’s wife, Ginger, and GOP spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko. She has also been seen with Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump’s FBI Director pick, Kash Patel.