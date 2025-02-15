9,500 layoffs, 75,000 buyouts in US: Which agencies hit the hardest by Trump, Musk's job cuts?

In a major effort to shrink the federal workforce of 2.3 million employees, US President Donald Trump and his advisor, tech billionaire Elon Musk, have overseen 9,500 layoffs this week, while nearly 75,000 workers have accepted buyouts under the new administration. The job cuts primarily targeted employees with less than a year of service, who have fewer protections compared to long-term staffers. Donald Trump's inner circle feeling ‘iced out’ due to his close bond with Elon Musk.(AFP)

These layoffs are part of a broader wave of cuts affecting key departments, including Veterans Affairs, Education, and the Small Business Administration. According to an insider quoted by Reuters, officials from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which oversees federal hiring, reportedly met with agencies on Thursday and advised them to dismiss their probationary employees.

Meanwhile, sources told Reuters that cuts at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) extended beyond probationary staff, with some employees on fixed-term contracts also being let go.

Trump argues that the federal government is too large and inefficient, citing excessive waste and fraud. The US government currently holds $36 trillion in debt and ran a $1.8 trillion deficit last year, with bipartisan consensus on the need for reform.

Breaking down federal layoffs: Which agencies were hit the hardest?

Department of Interior: The Interior Department laid off approximately 2,300 employees, including 800 from the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees millions of federally owned acres used for oil and gas development, timber harvesting, recreation, and cultural preservation. The department employs over 70,000 people and manages 500 million acres of public lands, including national parks. Department of Energy: Between 1,200 and 2,000 employees were laid off from the Energy Department, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. Among them, 300 were from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which manages US nuclear weapons and global radiological security. Some layoffs were partially reversed to retain essential nuclear security staff, though the exact number is unclear. The department has 14,000 employees and 95,000 contractors. Department of Agriculture: The US Forest Service, a division of the Agriculture Department, dismissed 3,400 employees, roughly 10% of its workforce. Layoffs also affected employees at two Agriculture research agencies and the farm loan agency, though exact figures were not available. The impacted research agencies include the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) and the Economic Research Service (ERS), which focus on agricultural research and economic data. The department has nearly 100,000 employees. Department of Health and Human Services: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laid off 45% of its probationary employees, according to a source, quoted by Reuters. According to an Associated Press report, 1,300 CDC staffers – 10% of the workforce – were dismissed. HHS, which oversees the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Medicare, and Medicaid, has more than 80,000 employees. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB): The agency has been largely shut down under Trump’s directive. At least 70 probationary employees were dismissed, along with dozens of contract workers who received termination notices. The move signals a broader effort to cut agency staff. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA): More than 1,000 employees were laid off at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which serves millions of military veterans. The VA employs over 450,000 people and operates more than 1,500 healthcare facilities. Office of Personnel Management (OPM): All probationary employees at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) were dismissed in a group call on Thursday, impacting around 100 people. OPM oversees federal government human resources and hiring. Small Business Administration (SBA): The agency terminated at least 45 probationary employees, as stated in a letter reviewed by Reuters. The SBA, which employs several thousand workers, provides support for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Department of Education: According to documents seen by Reuters, at least 160 recent hires at the Department of Education were notified of their dismissal. Trump has proposed dismantling the department, which has 4,400 employees, but congressional approval would be required. While local and state governments handle most education policy, the department administers billions in student loans, grants, and special education funding, while also enforcing civil rights laws. General Services Administration (GSA): About 100 employees at the General Services Administration (GSA) received termination letters. The independent agency, which manages federal real estate and government contracts, employs over 12,000 people. Internal Revenue Services (IRS): The IRS is expected to lay off thousands of workers next week, according to a source quoted by Reuters. The agency, which is responsible for collecting tax revenue and enforcing the federal tax code, has over 80,000 employees.

(With Reuters inputs)