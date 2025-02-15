US Army officially pauses recruitment of transgenders individuals in military

The United States Army has officially announced that they will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning “transgender ideology” and “invented pronouns” in the troops. Transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to join the US Army and gender-affirming care for service members will be paused indefinitely (AP)

In a post on social media platform X, the US Army stated, “The US Army will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members.”

The Army added that while people with gender dysphoria would be treated with dignity and respect for volunteering to serve America, gender-affirming care would be paused indefinitely.

“Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused,” the post said.

Donald Trump's ban on ‘transgender ideology’

In an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on January 27, the Republican stated that identifying with a sex different from the one assigned at birth "conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honourable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.”

He added that revised policy to deal with transgender people in the military was required, claiming that their presence was harmful to military readiness.

Donald Trump had previously vowed to bring back a ban on transgender troops, after it was lifted in 2016 under the Barack Obama administration.

During a Republican retreat in Miami, Florida, Trump had doubled down on his proposal for a ban on transgender troops stating that, “to ensure that we have the most lethal fighting force in the world, we will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military.”