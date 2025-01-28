Donald Trump orders ban on ‘transgender ideology’, 'invented pronouns' in military

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday took action to “remove transgender ideology” from the military, signing an executive order to ban use of “invented pronouns” used by troops. President Donald Trump signs order banning transgender troops(AP)

In the order, Donald Trump claimed that troops who identify as a gender other than their biological one “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honourable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.”

Donald Trump added that their presence was harmful to military readiness and, due to that, a revised policy was required to address the matter.

During a retreat for Republican Congress members in Miami, Trump said, “To ensure that we have the most lethal fighting force in the world, we will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military.”

Donald Trump had previously promised to bring back a ban on transgender troops, which was lifted in 2016 under the Obama administration.

Under that policy, transgender troops already serving were permitted to do so openly, and transgender recruits were set to start being accepted by July 1, 2017.

A White House official has said that Trump's order involved "eliminating gender radicalism in the military."

During Donald Trump's first term he had reversed the policy that would allow transgender troops to enlist claiming that they were “disruptive, expensive and eroded military camaraderie”.

Joe Biden in 2021, once again reversed the ban, stating that all Americans who wish to serve the country should be able to do so.

Biden's outgoing defence secretary Lloyd Austin said during a farewell address, earlier this month, "Any military that turns away qualified patriots who are eager to serve is just making itself smaller and weaker."

Though the number of transgender troops in the American military is small, a ban on service members would create issues for them as recruitment numbers are down.

Lawyers for transgender troops who challenged Trump's ban during his first term have already pledged to fight the new order.