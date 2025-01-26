US halts issuing gender-neutral 'X' passports under President Donald Trump’s directive

The United States has stopped issuing passports with a gender-neutral “X” option, AFP reported citing the State Department, following an executive order from President Donald Trump limiting government recognition of transgender identities. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the economy during an event at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP)

“In line with that Order, the Department's issuance of US passports will reflect the individual's biological sex as defined in the Executive Order,” a State Department spokesperson said on Friday night.

This move reverses the option initially introduced under former President Joe Biden's administration, leaving many awaiting guidance on their pending applications and previously issued passports.

The spokesperson added, “The department is no longer issuing US passports with X markers” and has “suspended processing of all applications seeking a different sex marker than that defined by the terms in the Executive Order.” They also said, “Guidance regarding previously issued X sex marker passports is forthcoming,” with updates to be posted on the department's travel website.

Shortly after taking office on Monday, Trump signed an executive order mandating federal agencies to offer only male or female sex markers, asserting that “a person's sex is unchangeable.” The action is part of a broader effort to reverse policies from the previous administration, including initiatives promoting racial equity and protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

When was the first passport with ‘X’ issued?

The State Department issued its first passport with a gender-neutral “X” designation in October 2021, following a lengthy legal battle by an intersex individual from Colorado, according to AFP. Regular processing for “X” passports began in early 2022.

While the department has not disclosed how many "X" passports have been issued or requested, a study by UCLA Law School's Williams Institute estimated that over 16,000 people might apply for one annually.

On the campaign trail, Trump frequently criticized transgender policies, particularly regarding women's sports and medical care for minors, as part of his broader attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

On Monday, Trump ordered an immediate suspension of federal DEI programs, anti-discrimination policies, and recognition of transgender identities. These decisions have drawn sharp criticism from rights groups and are expected to face legal challenges.

Although the federal government has rolled back the "X" option, many states still allow gender-neutral designations on drivers' licenses. Several other countries, including Australia, Canada, and Germany, also issue identification with an "X" gender marker.