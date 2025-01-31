‘They changed my gender to male because of Donald Trump’: US trans influencer on getting new passport

US President Donald Trump, after taking his oath, ordered that the country would recognise only two sexes, male and female. The executive order further stated that a person's sex is unchangeable. These orders from the newly installed President sparked controversy, with people sharing their thoughts for or against it. Amid these, a transwoman, who was born male but later “surgically updated to female”, has claimed that the gender on her passport was changed to “Male” under the new administration, adding that all her other documents recognise her as a “female.” Transwoman Perysian Zaya Mekhi claims her gender was changed to male on her passport under Donald Trump's administration. (Instagram/@zayaperysian)

Digital creator Perysian Zaya Mekhi shared the video on Instagram. “And so it’s begun,” she wrote in her video’s caption. In the clip, she expressed that in her new passport, “they changed the gender to male because of Donald Trump.” She then shows her passport, which has the letter “M” written under the column “Sex.”

“Now, mind you, all of my other documents are updated to female, and I’ve been fully surgically updated to female, but this is what they had to say,” Zaya says as she reads a letter she received along with her passport.

According to her, it says, “The sex was corrected on your passport application. The changes were made for one of the following reasons - to match our record.” While reading it, she further says that she received her passport as a kid, which then listed her sex as male, but she claims that she updated the details after her transition. She concludes her video by saying that she would opt for legal options to get her sex changed on her passport.

Take a look at the full video:

How did social media react?

As expected, social media users had polarising views about the transwoman’s video. An individual posted, “I’m so sorry, Zaya, this is wrong. It sickens me that this is the reality we live in. I did not vote for this darling. You and all of the other sisters in the community deserve better.” Another added, “I’m so sorry this happened.” A third commented, “This isn't even helping the economy in any way. It's just hatred and fear-mongering. It all starts with separating a nation so they cannot come together to stop a dictator.”

A fourth posted, “You are a male, not a female. You want to be a female just for financial gain.” A fifth wrote, “Thank you, Trump.”

Donald Trump on gender:

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” the 47th US president said in his inaugural address.

“The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military,” a new order said, one of the executive orders that repealed a previous one promoting LGBTQ equality.