Transgender women rob Indian tourist in Pattaya of gold necklace worth 3.15 lakh

A 42-year-old Indian national, Pravin Manik Tavada, a hotel business owner, reported being the victim of a theft while walking near the beachside close to the Hard Rock Hotel in Pattaya on January 20. The incident, involving three transgender women, resulted in the loss of his gold necklace worth over ₹3.15 lakh, reported the Pattaya mail. His 40-gram gold necklace went missing.(Pexel)

Also read: Bizarre Faridabad robbery: 150 kg human hair worth ₹7 lakh stolen from businessman's home

Tavada reported that he was walking with friends, enjoying the scenic evening, when they were approached by three transgender women who offered their services. The group engaged in physical gestures, including hugs and caresses, seemingly attempting to put the tourists at ease. Despite this, Mr. Tavada and his friends declined their advances and walked away after a brief interaction.

Also read: Bengaluru bank manager’s gold and cash stolen from her own locker, case filed: Report

Shortly after distancing themselves from the group, Tavada noticed the transgender women fled the area. Upon checking his belongings, he discovered that his 40-gram gold necklace, valued at over 132,000 Baht ( ₹3.15 lakh), was missing. Certain that the women were responsible, Mr. Tavada and his friends searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.

Also read: Millionaire Bryan Johnson reveals bizarre data on his and son’s nighttime erections: ‘Wildest engagement bait’

Investigation underway

Tavada subsequently filed a complaint at Pattaya Police Station. Officers have started an investigation by questioning witnesses and reviewing nearby CCTV footage. Police believe the cameras may have recorded the suspects during the theft and their escape.

Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the individuals involved. The police have stated that the case is under investigation, and legal action will be taken following the law.

Also read: 31-year-old Chinese man rescued from Myanmar scam centre after viral social media post