31-year-old Chinese man rescued from Myanmar scam centre after viral social media post

A small-time Chinese actor, Wang Xing, went missing in Thailand for two days before his girlfriend turned to social media for help. "We have no choice but to borrow the power of the internet to amplify our voices," she wrote on Weibo on January 5. His girlfriend turned to social media for help, which sparked nationwide attention.

The post quickly went viral after it was shared by prominent Chinese celebrities, including singer Lay Zhang and actor Qin Lan. The 31-year-old actor soon gained nationwide attention, prompting government intervention. On January 7, Wang was rescued from a scam centre in Myanmar, sparking widespread relief, reported the BBC.

However, his rescue raised questions about the fate of thousands still trapped in similar facilities. These scam centres, notorious for forcing people into cybercrime, continue to operate unchecked.

Growing petition for action

Families of Chinese nationals believed to be held in scam centres have begun circulating a petition, urging the government to take action. The petition, shared online, allows individuals to report missing loved ones. Within days, reported cases surged from 174 to over 600, with the number still climbing.

Wang, who revealed that around 50 other Chinese nationals were held with him, has become a symbol of the issue. “We are desperate to know if the remaining Chinese nationals [who were] with him have been rescued,” read one of the most-liked comments on Weibo. Another remarked, “Other people’s lives are also lives.”

Wang disappeared on January 3 in Mae Sot, a Thai border town notorious for trafficking activities. He had travelled to Thailand after being offered an acting job on WeChat by someone claiming to represent a prominent Thai entertainment company.

Believing it to be a legitimate opportunity, as he had worked on a film in Thailand in 2018, Wang accepted the offer. However, he was abducted upon arrival, taken to Myanmar, and forced into a scam centre. There, his head was shaved, and he underwent training on how to defraud victims over the phone.

Efforts by Wang’s girlfriend and brother to involve the authorities initially proved fruitless. Chinese police had yet to file a case, and the Chinese embassy in Thailand advised them to approach local police in Mae Sot.

As online discussions about Wang’s disappearance gained traction, Chinese authorities began to take action. A case was filed, and the embassy assured the media that the matter was being given high priority. On January 7, just two days after the online plea, Thai and Chinese officials announced Wang’s rescue.

Wang’s first public appearance was alongside Thai police, though he remained largely silent, leaving officials to provide explanations.

Details of the rescue have been sparse. Officials have not disclosed the exact location of the scam centre, leading to conflicting narratives. According to a source experienced in rescuing victims from such facilities, the lack of information could be a deliberate move. Scam centres prefer to avoid attention and may have agreed to release Wang to protect their broader operations.

The Chinese government also appears keen to move past the case, as it seeks to assure citizens that the problem of scam centres along its border is under control. In 2023, a joint operation by China and ethnic insurgent groups aimed to shut down these facilities in Myanmar’s Shan State.

However, NGOs and independent rescuers report that these operations have only pushed scam centres into more remote areas. The border region near Thailand remains a hotspot for international scam operations, often run in collaboration with armed groups. New compounds have emerged south of Myawaddy, near the Thai border, where reports of forced labour and abuse are rampant.

