Millionaire Bryan Johnson reveals bizarre data on his and son’s nighttime erections: ‘Wildest engagement bait’

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur who claims to have reversed his body's ageing, shared details of his own nighttime erections as well as that of his teenage son. Bryan Johnson and son Talmage were in India late last year.

The millionaire shared a set of data comparing his and his son's sleep efficiency, number of erection episodes, their total duration and the average erection quality.

"His duration is two minutes longer than mine," Johnson said on X, sharing data which showed that while his nighttime erections lasted for a total of 182 minutes, his 19-year-old son Talmage sustained it for two minutes longer.

"Raise children to stand tall, be firm, and be upright," Bryan Johnson, 45, said.

Talmage responded to his father's post, thanking him.

"I'm grateful for the way my dad has raised me," the teenager said.

X users who saw the unusual data made public by Johnson did not hide their amusement.

“Wildest engagement bait yet congrats,” a user said.

Many others were curious to know how the erections were measured. Johnson had said earlier that he used a sensor to measure.

Johnson has spoken publicly about his nighttime erections several times in the past, saying that the phenomenon is a “significant biological age marker representing sexual, cardiovascular and psychological health”.

Take a look at the viral post on X:

Johnson and his son were in India late last month to promote Don't Die, his book on age-reversal. He had received backlash after he revealed that he carried a six-day supply of his own food for his India tour.

Johnson follows an intensely detailed and scientific regimen aimed at reversing the aging process. His daily routine includes waking up at 4:30 am, consuming a meticulously calculated plant-based diet, taking over 100 supplements daily, and engaging in targeted exercise. Johnson also spends millions annually on health monitoring and unique procedures like plasma transfusions from his son to rejuvenate his body.