US millionaire who brought his own food to India now promotes Indian cuisine: 'Floating oil tikkas'

ByShylaja Varma
Dec 30, 2024 11:47 AM IST

Bryan Johnson, the age-reversing US millionaire, had packed six days' worth of food for his India trip recently. 

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur who was in India earlier this month to promote his book on age-reversal, lauded Indian food in one of his posts on health and wellness.

Bryan Johnson says he has reduced his rate of aging to 0.64

"Power is moving away from football and fast food and towards health, science, and Indian food," said Johnson, who constantly urges people to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The millionaire's call to embrace Indian food left some people confused, as Indian cuisine is often perceived as carb-heavy.

"Isn't Indian food traditionally so so carb heavy/protein light?" X user Steven Sinofsky asked him.

"Indian food of the type that made half of India diabetic?" another American user said.

"Our floating oil chicken tikkas can kill faster than McDonald's," said another user, asking Johnson so quality his post with more information on the benefit of Indian food.

Ironically, Johnson, 45, had received backlash after he revealed that he carried a six-day supply of his own food for his India tour.

""A lot of people ask me what I do about food when I travel. The first rule is this: food is guilty until proven innocent. This is why I’ve brought with me to India every calorie I’ll eat for six days," he had said on X.

For his visit to Mumbai and Bengaluru, Johnson had packed health mixes, macadamia nut bars, lentils, pea soup and matcha, all of which adhere to his meticulously tested Blueprint diet plan. He clarified that his precaution wasn’t specific to India but stemmed from concerns over the global food supply.

When age-revering millionaire Bryan Johnson sounded alarm on air pollution in India

Johnson, who claims he has reduced his rate of ageing, said that he instantly felt the effects of air pollution in Mumbai after landing in the city as part of his India tour.

"I arrived in Mumbai yesterday and even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing a N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn. I agree, it’s a pretty serious health situation," Johnson had said in another post on X.

Johnson follows an intensely detailed and scientific regimen aimed at reversing the aging process. His daily routine includes waking up at 4:30 am, consuming a meticulously calculated plant-based diet, taking over 100 supplements daily, and engaging in targeted exercise. Johnson also spends millions annually on health monitoring and unique procedures like plasma transfusions from his son to rejuvenate his body.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
