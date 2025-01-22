Bizarre Faridabad robbery: 150 kg human hair worth 7 lakh stolen from businessman's home

In a bizarre robbery in NCR, a group of thieves broke into a man's house at night and fled with 150 kg of human hair along with ₹2 lakh cash. The hair was raw material for a wig-making business.(Representational)

The unexpected loot occurred at the Faridabad home of Ranjit Mandal, the owner of a wig-making business, News18 reported. The owner claimed that the 150 kg of human hair was worth ₹7 lakh.

The stolen hair was raw material for making wigs and hair extensions, which are in high demand in both domestic and international markets, he said. According to the report, the robbery occurred between 2.30 am and 3.00 am on January 12, when the thieves accessed Mandal's home by climbing the stairs, breaking into a room, and then fleeing with the hair and cash.

Caught on CCTV

Mandal only discovered that the cash and hair were missing the following morning and immediately reported it to the police. The theft was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.

In the footage, accessed by the police, a couple of men were can be seen entering the area. The thieves were also seen carrying a large sack, containing the human hair, out of the area.

Police puzzled by theft

Police are now trying to identify the thieves on the basis of the footage but the nature of the theft has left them puzzled.

The theft has shocked the neighbourhood and police due to the robbers' unusual target. It is unclear if the robbers knew the value of what they were stealing or just haphazardly fled with the sack of hair.

However, it seems that the thieves might have known the price the hair might fetch upon sale and targetted the house to specifically to steal it as in the CCTV footage, they can be seen opening the sack of hair to inspect their loot.

