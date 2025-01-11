Influencer who spent 14 lakh to remove 6 ribs plans to turn bones into crown: ‘I’m a kind loving trans girl’

An influencer's plan to use the ribs she got surgically removed has surprised the internet. Reportedly, she wants to use the bones to create a crown for herself. The trans woman spent $17,000 (approximately ₹14 lakh) to remove her ribs to get a smaller waist. A trans woman removed her ribs to get a smaller waist. (Instagram/@emilyfuckinjames)

“I plan on having someone make a crown out of them,” Emily James told Caters News, reported the New York Post. “They let me keep the ribs and I was initially going to gift them to my best friend,” she added.

Post-surgery routine

The 27-year-old is recovering from cosmetic surgery. She revealed that she has to wear a corset to help with the swelling. The influencer further admitted that she is in pain, but thanks to her doctors and nurses, the pain is only at a two on a scale of ten.

Documenting journey on social media

The influencer, who is also a self-proclaimed “sex therapist”, has been documenting her journey of getting her ribs removed on social media. Just before getting the surgery, she posted a video announcing, “In three days, I’m getting three ribs removed on each side.” Jokingly she added, “I’m going to have an Emily barbeque.” Subsequently, she shared updates about her surgery and recovery process.

What to do with the ribs: “Chew toy? Broth?

Since she revealed on social media that the doctors allowed her to keep her ribs, people have been suggesting what she should do with the bones. An individual urged her to make them into a chew toy or turn them into a broth by boiling them.

James, answering them, said, “Personally, I think my meat would taste delicious,” but added that she won’t be eating her bones.

“Eating human meat can cause a plethora of disorders that are fatal,” she said, adding, “So, I will not be partaking in cannibalism thank you.”

She finally revealed “I plan on making them into a crown,”. Though many have mocked her decision, the trans woman shared that she is ignoring the haters.

Clapping back at haters

“Getting my ribs removed doesn’t change the fact that I’m a kind loving trans girl,” she explained to the outlet. “I know some of your moms walk around with [Brazilian butt lifts], how is this any different?” she added. “It is my money, my body and I’m going to do what I want with it,” she said