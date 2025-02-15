‘Elon Musk is the father’: Author claims she had a baby with world’s richest man

Author Ashley St. Clair took to X to make a bombshell claim that five months ago she gave birth to Elon Musk's baby. Her post is quickly gaining traction, with people sharing varied remarks - from congratulating her to talking about the world’s richest man. The author's claim about having Elon Musk's baby has gone viral. (REUTERS)

She shared a short caption in Latin; the phrase, when translated to English, means “the die is cast (thrown).” St. Clair shared her claim in a note, requesting everyone to honour the child’s privacy.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting,” she added.

According to People, Elon Musk fathered 12 children with different women over the span of 20 years. He first became a father in 2002 when he and his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, welcomed their son Nevada Alexander. Tragically, the baby passed away when he was 10 weeks old.

The Tesla CEO and his wife then turned to IVF and welcomed five more children. The couple had twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. Vivian Jenna Wilson, formerly Xavier Alexander Musk, is Elon Musk's transgender daughter. She had a fallout with her father over her transgender identity.

Wilson and Musk divorced in 2008 after seven years of marriage. He then married actress Talulah Riley twice, but they never had any children together. Musk became a father again in 2020 as he welcomed X Æ A-12 with singer Grimes. Affectionately called Lil X, he was recently seen accompanying his father to the Oval Office. People reported that the couple went on to have two more children, a girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, and a boy, Techno Mechanicus.

Elon Musk also fathered twins, Strider and Azure, with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink. In 2024, according to the outlet, the pair welcomed their youngest child, whose name has not yet been disclosed.