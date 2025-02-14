‘Elon Musk is a great father’: Fans go gaga as world’s richest man brings children to meet PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to the US, met with tech mogul Elon Musk and his family at Blair House in Washington DC, where the world leader was being hosted, on Thursday. Musk was accompanied by his partner and director of Neuralink, Shivon Zilis. He also had three children with him - his son little X and the twins he had with Zilis, Azure, and Strider. Expectedly, pictures of the meeting, especially of PM Modi interacting with the kids, made their way onto social media, delighting many. Now, fans of Elon Musk have taken to X to share their appreciation for the Tesla CEO for taking his kids to meet the world leader. Many are also hailing him as a “great father.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Elon Musk and his family. (X/@narendramodi)

What did social media say?

“So amazing... Lil X is a wonderful guy and his great father. Thank you, Mr President, for trusting our great hero. Love you, Elon Musk,” wrote an X user. Another added, “Elon Musk is a real hero and a great father. America is blessed to have Elon.” A third commented, “Elon Musk is a great father. He took his kids, Lil X, Azure, and Strider, with him to his meeting with Prime Minister Modi.” A few posted, “Elon Musk is a great father.”

After meeting with Musk's family, PM Modi shared a post on X. It shows the children interacting with the prime minister and Elon Musk. In two pictures, the PM is also seen interacting with the kids.

Take a look at the X post by PM Modi:

PM Modi on meeting Elon Musk:

After the meeting, the Indian leader shared a post on X. “Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’,” he wrote.