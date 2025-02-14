Trump blames Indian reporter’s ‘accent’ at press conference with PM Modi: ‘I can’t understand a word’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to the USA, held a joint press conference with Donald Trump after meeting the American president at the White House on Thursday. A moment from the event has made its way to social media, showing the US president’s attempt to avoid a question on anti-India activities in the US by blaming the reporter’s “accent” and saying he “can’t understand a word” that is being asked to him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. (PMO)

The Indian reporter asked the US leader about anti-India activities in the US in front of PM Modi. In response, he said he couldn’t hear the question. "You're gonna have to go louder…,” Donald Trump said.

However, when the reporter tried asking the same question again, Trump said, “I can’t understand a word he’s saying,” adding, “‘It's the accent, it's a little bit tough for me.”

“Not the first time”

Earlier, during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, President Trump brushed off another reporter citing her accent.

“It’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is I can’t understand a word you’re saying. But, but I just say this— good luck, live in peace,” he said to the female reporter from Afghanistan.

PM Modi started his two-day US visit by meeting with National Security Advisor of the US, Michael Waltz, on Thursday. He then met the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, at the Blair House in Washington - where the PM is being hosted.

He met Elon Musk and his kids, including his son X. Pictures of the PM meeting the kid have gone viral on social media. The PM also met Republican leader and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later visited the White House, where President Donald Trump welcomed him with a warm hug. “We missed you, we missed you a lot,” Trump told PM Modi after the leaders exchanged greetings.