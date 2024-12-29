Laura Loomer takes U-turn after 'doxxing' Sriram Krishnan as Trump backs Musk on H1-B visa debate: ‘I deeply apologise…’

Laura Loomer issued an apology on Sunday for using Federal Election Commission (FEC) records to publicly share the personal information of Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-American businessman and Trump's nominee for senior policy advisor on artificial intelligence. Laura Loomer, who is known for controversial statements, reacted after President-elect Donald Trump expressed his support for H-1B program and agreed with the opinions of David Sacks, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sriram Krishnan, and Elon Musk.(AP)

The far-right activist, who is known for controversial statements, reacted after President-elect Donald Trump expressed his support for H-1B program and agreed with the opinions of David Sacks, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sriram Krishnan, and Elon Musk.

In response to the recent controversy surrounding H-1B, Trump in a social media post on Saturday declared that he has always been in favor of the program.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Here's what Loomer exactly said

Taking to X, Loomer issued a statement, where she apologised for “accidentally doxxing” Krishnan. Calling it a “honest mistake”, Loomer informed that she has removed her previous post and promised to remain more careful in future with FEC records.

“I deeply apologize for accidentally doxxing Sriram @sriramk by sharing public FEC records with his personal info. It was an honest mistake, and I take full responsibility. I've removed the post and I promise that I will be more careful in the future when I post FEC records.”

In another post, she claimed that she was not attempting to “doxx” Krishnan or inflict harm on anyone.

“I was posting FEC records which are public information. I was not trying to inflict harm on anyone, & if @sriramk felt as though I was trying to “doxx” him, I sincerely apologize for that. I promise I wasn’t doxxing & I believe more speech is the answer. Not less. @elonmusk,” she wrote.

Targetting Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Loomer reiterated that she would not apologise for her immigration views, clarifying that she was only sharing publicly available FEC documents as a journalist.

“I won’t apologize for my views on immigration but I wanted to make it very clear that as a journalist I was posting publicly available FEC records. Not doxxing. I know @elonmusk doesn’t care because he doesn’t like me, but I am telling the truth. FEC makes that clear too.”

Loomer publicly blasted Sriram Krishnan

Loomer has publicly denounced Krishnan's nomination as Trump's AI advisor, claiming that he wants to remove all restrictions on green cards so that foreign students can work in the US instead of Americans.

In a post on X, Loomer charged Krishnan of betraying Trump, claiming that he did not vote for the Republican leader in the 2024 presidential race. She also accused him of donating to Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.