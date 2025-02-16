Elon Musk compared to Genghis Khan as GOP family values trolled amid his 13th baby claims; ‘The man is a machine’

MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair stunned social media with her claim that she gave birth to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's child five months ago, pushing the tally of his total kids to 13. Taking a dig at Musk, influencer Brian Allen wrote on X, “Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed savior of civilization, just had a child out of wedlock with Ashley St. Clair.”

Following the 26-year-old woman's allegations, netizens blasted the DOGE head as a hypocrite for fathering the 13th child with the fourth one.

The criticism comes despite the fact that Musk is yet to address St. Clair's assertion that she gave birth to his child.

Musk, who is yet to react to St. Clair's claims, is father to twelve children, whom he welcomed with three different women in span of over 20 years.

His most famous son, X Æ A-12?, goes by “Lil X.” Musk is said to have rebranded Twitter after his son's name after buying the social media platform.

Musk has referred to the four-year-old X as an “emotional support human.”

Republican family's values trolled online amid claims of Musk's new baby

While some MAGA fans have congratulated Musk and St. Clair, others have noted that the billionaire's most recent wedlock child appears to go against the conservative principles he has adopted as President Donald Trump's “First Buddy.”

Taking a dig at Musk, influencer Brian Allen wrote on X, “Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed savior of civilization, just had a child out of wedlock with Ashley St. Clair.”

“So much for ‘traditional values’ and setting a good example,” Allen continued, adding that the cultural warriors will undoubtedly find a way to twist this one.

“I don't think Elon musk has made a big case for traditional Values, though he has made a big case for having babies, which he seems to be doing pretty well,” another X user commented.

“Traditional values do not apply to very wealthy people. Surely this must have crossed your mind,” one more said.

Also Read: Elon Musk's DOGE accidentally fires experts overseeing nuclear stockpile in major blunder; ‘Congress is freaking out’

Internet compares Elon Musk's family values to Genghis Khan

Meanwhile, author Shane Cashman made a joke about how “Elon Musk has the same family values as Genghis Khan,” the Mongolian monarch who had so many offspring that 16 million modern males share his DNA.

The announcement, according to Karen Piper, demonstrated Musk's emptiness and callousness.

Stressing that he does not care “who sleeps with” Musk for money or babies, she said, “A lot of women around the world have no other way to survive aside from finding a similar benefactor'.”

Another commenter poked fun at Musk, saying, “13 kids... 4 mothers... 3 divorces. So much for family values.”

The fact that St. Clair gave birth to Musk's child, according to one X user, is simply another instance of how far the Republican Party has strayed from genuine conservatism. “This is not Ronald Reagan’s Republican Party, and it hasn’t been for awhile.”

St. Clair's announcement floods social media with memes

In her statement, St. Clair requested that the media abstain from “invasive reporting” regarding her child. She captioned her post as “Alea Iacta Est,” which translates to “The die is cast” in Latin.

Meanwhile, her announcement led to circulation of several memes about Musk and his kids on X. Take a look at some of the funniest memes.