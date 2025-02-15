5 facts about Ashley St. Clair, influencer who claims to be mother of Musk’s 13th child

Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old MAGA author and columnist, recently claimed on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) that she had given birth to his child. Ashley St. Clair, who lives in Manhattan, reportedly raises two children, including Elon Musk's alleged baby, with the help of a nanny.(X/Ashley St. Clair/File Images)

The Tesla boss responded cryptically, quipping by reacting with a crying laughing emoji that “make another baby” was just another “side quest.”

Here are five key facts about St. Clair and her controversial public image:

St. Clair claimed she secretly gave birth to Musk's child

On Valentine’s Day, St. Clair posted on X, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.”

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety,” she wrote. “But in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

She has a background as a conservative firebrand

St. Clair has built a decent following on social media, primarily through her outspoken conservative views. She has authored an anti-woke children's book and frequently critiques liberal ideologies, particularly regarding gender identity and social policies.

“I am going to have a little boy in November, and it’s scary to think he could come home and say, ‘My friends all identify as something else and that’s how I feel,’ and have my son crying because he’s not put on hormone replacement therapy,” she told New York Post in 2021.

She allegedly lives in a high-end Manhattan apartment

Reports indicate that St. Clair resides in a luxury apartment near New York City’s City Hall, with rent estimated between $12,000 and $15,000 per month.

Daily Mail report cites residents who claimed she largely keeps to herself, avoids socializing with neighbours, and has installed a security camera on her door over the building's already high security.

St. Clair is the first in the building to own a Cybertruck

“The Elon Musk thing doesn’t surprise me. She was definitely one of the first people in a pretty large, luxury building to get a Cybertruck,” one resident told Daily Mail.

The MAGA author had publicly interacted with Musk before the announcement

Before revealing her alleged connection to Musk, St. Clair engaged in public exchanges with him on X. Their interactions included playful banter about “pulling out” and “how babies are made,”.

Even Musk’s cryptic reaction to her announcement—a laughing emoji in response to a fan’s comment about his “side quests”—only added to the intrigue surrounding their alleged connection.