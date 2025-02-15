Elon Musk’s dad Errol Musk calls him a bad father in wild podcast: ‘Too rich, too many nannies’

In a wild podcast, Elon Musk’s dad, Errol Musk, has branded his billionaire son as a bad father. During his conversation with Joshua Rubin, the businessman accused the tech CEO of never being there for his children and leaving them in the care of nannies. He also claimed that Elon Musk’s first child, who tragically died when he was 10 months old, passed away while in the care of a nanny. Elon Musk and his father, Errol Musk. (Reuters, Instagram/@joshwideawake)

“Does Errol Musk Think Elon Is a Good Dad?” Rubin wrote while sharing a snippet of the podcast on Instagram. “Do you think Elon is a good dad?” Rubin asks. Errol Musk replies, “No, he hasn’t been a good dad.”

He then goes on to talk about Elon Musk’s first child, Nevada Alexander, and his death. “The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny. What I’m saying, if Elon hears this he’s gonna shoot me or something. But anyway, that’s what I think, that’s no good,” he says.

“They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children with the same woman. Five sons all bought up, each one had its own nanny. You following me?” he continues.

At this moment, Rubin asks, “hH never really spent time with his kids,” and Errol Musk promptly answers, “No.”

Take a look at the video here:

Elon Musk has 12 children with three different women. His first child with ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, died ten months after being born. The couple then had five more children - twins and triplets.

He then had three children with singer Grimes. The eldest of these kids, X Æ A-Xii, often accompanies his father to various places.

Musk had two more children, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus, with Grimmes. Elon Musk then fathered twins, Strider and Azure, with an executive at Neuralink, Shivon Zilis. Reportedly, he had one more kid with Zilis.