Elon Musk’s first X post on meeting PM Modi at Blair House in US: ‘It was an…’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 14, 2025 12:28 PM IST

Elon Musk visited Blair House in the US to meet PM Modi. He was accompanied by his three kids and his partner, Shivon Zilis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met tech mogul Elon Musk and his family during his two-day visit to the US. Following their meeting, the PM took to X to express his appreciation for meeting Musk, his partner Shivon Zilis, and his three kids X Æ A-Xii (Little X), Azure, and Strider. The Tesla CEO also responded to the post - his first share on X after meeting the world leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a candid moment. (X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi's X post:

“It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!” the PM wrote, and he shared four pictures. Two of them show him in conversation with Musk, while the others capture his warm interactions with the kids.

How did Elon Musk respond?

Elon Musk re-posted PM Modi’s X post and shared a six-word reply. “It was an honor to meet,” he wrote.

Take a look at the post:

PM Modi also shared another post addressed to Elon Musk where he wrote, “Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’.” He also shared photos of meeting the SpaceX CEO and his family.

During the meeting, the PM presented books to Elon Musk’s three children. He gifted them The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma. He later shared photos that show the kids reading the books.

