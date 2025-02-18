Elon Musk ghosting Ashley St Clair? Alleged baby mama reached out for help against tabloids: Report

Ashley St Clair, Elon Musk’s alleged baby mama who claims to have given birth to the billionaire’s 13th child, claims that he is outrightly ghosting her despite her eye-popping announcement on X. Ashley St. Clair, who lives in Manhattan, reportedly raises two children, including Elon Musk's alleged baby, with the help of a nanny.(X/Ashley St. Clair/File Images)

The Tesla boss has yet to officially own up to the newfound possibility of his alleged parenthood. However, the issue hasn’t necessarily skipped his attention. The forever-online tech titan dropped a single-worded exclamation “Whoa” under an X old post stating, “Ashley St Clair plotted for HALF a DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk.”

Ashley St Clair's rep accused Elon Musk of going radio silent on her

Just days after 26-year-old St Clair, who has previously appeared as a conservative commentator on Fox News, announced that she welcomed a new baby into the world five months ago, with Musk as the father, her rep has spoken out about Elon’s radio silence. As established in her X announcement post, her rep, Brian Glicklich told TMZ that she respected the SpaceX mogul’s wish to keep the purported news private.

However, things haven’t been the same since an unnamed reporter started snooping around. In an attempt to take control of the narrative, she decided to drop the bombshell claims on her own instead of the tabloid leaking the news. Glicklich further insisted that Elon Musk and the alleged mother of his 13th kid had been in contact throughout her pregnancy. The situation completely flipped upside down once she broke the news to the Internet.

The conservative influencer also asserted that she doesn’t intend to come after Elon’s money. She doesn’t want to start any trouble, either. Her only concern is that their alleged baby’s well-being is ensured. “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honour our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting,” Ashley St Clair added in her X revelation previously.

Ashley St Clair's friend also speaks out

A friend of the author also reached out to The New York Post with similar concerns. “Ashley got wind that a tabloid was kicking the tires on her, and she reached out to Elon immediately. He basically cut bait, and so the message was understood that she was on her own,” said Ashley’s pal Emma-Jo Morris. She was formerly deputy politics editor at the US-based news outlet. “At that point, she realized, ‘OK, I’m out in the cold, I have to handle this myself.’”

Morris explained that St Clair “expected it would be an arrangement similar to that he has with his other baby mamas: She would raise the child, and Elon would be peripherally present in their lives.” However, his “hostile action not to respond” has left her feeling “jilted and terrified.”

Influencer drags Elon Musk for responding to online posts smearing her reputation

In a now-deleted comment, the right-wing influencer also responded to Musk’s one-word X reaction despite supposedly distancing himself from her. “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” she wrote on X.

About Elon Musk's children

Musk’s family tree already includes six children from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson. Of these, Nevada Alexander sadly passed away at just 10 weeks old. Then, he shares three kids with his ex, Grimes. Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink, is a mother to three other children.

His new alleged baby mama now claims to have birthed his 13th kid. Ashley St Clair also has another child. “On the other hand, you are the mother of the richest and one of the most controversial men in the world’s kid. You’re a single woman living with two children. That is absolutely terrifying. I think she feels equally jilted and terrified,” her friend said of the situation.