'He slid into my DMs': Ashley St Clair reveals how alleged relationship with Elon Musk began

Conservative influencer Ashley St Clair, who shocked social media when she claimed that she gave birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child five months ago, revealed to the New York Post that her alleged romance with the Tesla CEO drove her to lead a life of secrecy. Ashley St. Clair claimed she gave birth to Elon Musk's baby five months ago.(X/Ashley St. Clair/File Images)

In the exclusive interview, the 26-year-old author and influencer described the 53-year-old SpaceX mogul as “funny” and “down to Earth” but claimed that he wanted to keep their baby a secret for safety.

How the two met

St Clair described a whirlwind romance with Musk, which began online. “Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme,” she said.

She added that she “didn’t particularly have much interest in Elon” other than his acquisition of Twitter. “And at one point he said, ‘Are you ever in San Francisco or Austin?’ And I said, ‘I am in Austin and Texas a good amount for work.'” she said, adding that she worked for a conservative satirical website, at the time.

After Musk restored the site's account to Twitter from an eight-month suspension for a joke about a transgender Biden administration official, she was asked to fly to San Francisco to interview the billionaire.

“After the interview, I got a text from him saying, ‘Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?’” she said, claiming that their romance began from there.

‘Secret’ pregnancy

St Clair claimed when she became pregnant she was not allowed to tell more than a close-knit circle of people that she was with child. “I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever. I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody," she said.

The influencer claimed that Musk provided her with a lavish apartment and tight security but no romance. Although lonely, she said she was willing to stay quiet to protect her child.

However, she claimed, tabloids soon got hint of her pregnancy and threatened to reveal the truth so she decided to make a public announcement.

She even claimed that she and her baby have met some of Musk’s other 12 children and spent time with Musk’s mother, Maye Musk. St Clair has chosen to keep the baby’s name a secret. Elon Musk has neither confirmed not denied her claims.