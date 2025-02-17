Elon Musk's daughter shares post about Ashley St Clair's baby: ‘Wow, if I had a…’

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has revealed she found out via social media platform Reddit that writer Ashley St. Clair is claiming to have had a child with her father. Wilson, who came out as transgender a few years ago, posted a video of herself on TikTok sharing her reaction to the news, taking a humourous approach to the matter. Vivian Wilson posted a video of herself on TikTok sharing her reaction to the news.(X/@howdigithere)

"Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half siblings through Reddit, I'd have two nickels... which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice, right?" she said.

In a separate post on Threads, Wilson shared the same reaction. "If I had a nickel for every time that I found out I had a new half-sibling online, I'd have a few nickels—which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened six separate times."

She added that she did not know how many siblings she has. "'I don't know how many siblings I have' goes really hard on 2 truths and a lie though, I will admit," she quipped. The 21-year-old did not, however, specify which of her siblings she found out about online.

Vivian Wilson and Elon Musk

Vivian Wilson was born to Elon Musk and his wife Justine Wilson in 2002. Assigned male at birth, Vivian announced in 2022 that she had legally changed her name and gender, saying she didn't want to "be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Musk has continued to refer to Vivian as his son and said that she was "dead—killed by the woke mind virus" after being "tricked" into approving gender reassignment surgery and he had "lost" his son.

Elon Musk's children

The world's richest man reportedly has 12 children with three women: his ex-wife Justine Wilson, Canadian singer Grimes, and Shivon Zilis, who works as an executive at his company Neuralink. Musk's first child, born to Wilson in 2002, died just weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

In the past, Musk has stated that the world faces an underpopulation crisis and that people with high IQs should procreate. “If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” he had said in 2021.

Whether he will address St. Clair's claim that they had a child together remains uncertain.