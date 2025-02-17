Menu Explore
Elon Musk gushes over baby mama Shivon Zilis and their kids amid wild paternity claim

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 17, 2025 12:00 PM IST

As Musk navigates personal controversies, he shares a tender moment with Zilis while Clair claims Musk's neglect during her alleged pregnancy.

Elon Musk is once again in the spotlight for his personal life after publicly exchanging affectionate emojis with one of his children's mothers, Shivon Zilis. The interaction came as controversy swirled around conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, who claimed she secretly gave birth to Musk’s 13th child.

Elon Musk with Shivon Zilis and their twins, Strider and Azure.
Elon Musk with Shivon Zilis and their twins, Strider and Azure.

Elon Musk’s sweet exchange With Shivon Zilis

Shivon Zilis, a Canadian venture capitalist and executive at Musk-owned Neuralink, recently shared a tender moment with her twins—Strider and Azure—on social media. Posting a picture of herself with the children, she captioned it, “Lil loves of my life”, adding red heart emojis.

Musk responded with a heart-faced emoji, and Zilis reciprocated with another heart, showcasing a warm exchange between the two. The timing of this interaction was notable, as it occurred just two hours after St. Clair made bombshell claims about Musk on X.

Ashley St. Clair’s allegations

St. Clair, 26, alleged that she had a relationship with Musk after he slid into her direct messages. She claimed he had not finalised an agreement to recognise and care for their supposed child, leaving her isolated during pregnancy. Speaking to The New York Post, she said, “I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do, I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody.”

Despite the alleged secrecy, she expressed no regrets about having Musk’s child, calling her baby “the most perfect thing that happened to me.”

Musk’s expanding family

Musk has fathered multiple children with different partners, including his ex-wife Justine Wilson, musician Grimes, and Zilis. Court documents revealed that Zilis and Musk’s twins were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in 2021. The couple also welcomed a third child in 2024, though the name and gender have not been publicly disclosed.

Musk and Zilis were recently spotted together in Washington, D.C., during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by their children and Musk’s son X from his relationship with Grimes.

On Saturday, Musk indirectly addressed the allegations when he reacted to a post claiming St. Clair had been “plotting” for five years to have his child. His response was a simple, “Whoa.”

St. Clair fired back in a now-deleted post, accusing Musk of amplifying “smears” instead of responding to her directly. She also made the sensational claim that Musk had asked her to have more children as recently as last week.

Musk’s personal life has been a topic of public fascination for years. His first child was born in 2002 with ex-wife Justine Wilson, but tragically passed away due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Wilson later gave birth to twins and triplets through IVF.

His relationship with Grimes resulted in three children—X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
See More
