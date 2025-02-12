Grimes rips ex Elon Musk for ‘using’ their son X despite fears of being deported, fumed netizens ask ‘Is he a prop?

Grimes blasted her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk for parading their kid, X AE A-XII, through a press appearance in the Oval Office on Tuesday. The Canadian singer also decried the general lack of “decorum” in US politics despite concerns of being “literally deported.” Grimes reacted to her son X's high profile appearance at Oval office after she was informed about it by a follower on Musk-owned X.(Invision)

Musk's four-year-old kid stole the limelight from President Donald Trump. Grimes reacted to her son's high profile appearance after she was informed about it by a follower on Musk-owned X.

“Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT “please forgive me, I need to pee”,” wrote on user on the singer's post.

Responding to the user, she expressed worries, saying that her son “should not be in public like this,” adding that “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Several X users agreed with her, with one asking, “Is he a prop for Elon?”

“Is there anything you can do?,” another user asked her, stressing that “It is quite disturbing that he uses X in that way.” “Trump seems to be getting annoyed too, not good for the kid to be in the middle of all this chaos.”

“Honestly my heart sank when I saw him in the Oval Office. This must be so tough for you,” one more responded.

'I just don't wanna be deported,' says Grimes

In a different post on X, the musician also debounced the absence of “decorum” in public discourse and called for “mature competent leadership.”

Grimes remarked that a lot of what has been unfolding over the past ten years is “the art of diplomacy, oration, and generally competent leadership has been lost,” she wrote.

She insisted that the goal of politics is “to find solutions”.

Grimes asserted that she intends politicians to stop “taking shots” and “calling names” and instead focus on governing. She further commended both Democrats and Republicans in past administrations for at least pretending to respect the people.

The singer clarified that she was just making “neutral general statements” and she was reluctant to criticize anyone since she doesn't belong to the US. Amidst Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, she quipped, “I just don't wanna be deported haha - like literally.”

In response to some of the media hysteria surrounding Musk on Tuesday night, she restated her call for rationality and stated that she would soon publish an opinion piece on the subject.

Grimes and Musk share three kids

Grimes, who has been fighting for custody of her three children with Musk in recent months, disclosed that the SpaceX CEO won't let her see their children because she blasts his MAGA makeover article image.

The ex-couple, who dated from 2018 to 2022, have a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael and two sons, X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus.