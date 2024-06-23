Elon Musk and Neuralink's Shivon Zilis secretly welcome third kid in quiet affair: Report

Shivon Zilis is an AI expert who has been associated with several projects of Elon Musk and is now the director of Neuralink.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk welcomed his third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis earlier this year, according to recent reports by Bloomberg. The couple, known for their innovation in technology and business, chose to keep the arrival of their newest family member under wraps. The Tesla mogul already a father to twins Strider and Azure with Zilis born in November 2021, has not disclosed the total number of his children, although publicly he is known to have 11 kids.

Neuralink's director of special projects, Zilis, has not responded to questions from reporters about the recent report. If the story is true, it would mean Elon Musk has been blessed with another child, bringing his total number of children to 12. Public records show that Musk, who already has twins with Zilis, requested a court order to change the kids' last names to match his own, while also incorporating their mother's last name into their middle names.

The announcement of the third child arrived just days after a Wall Street Journal report suggested that Musk had engaged in inappropriate relationships with female staff at SpaceX. A former employee of SpaceX stated that Musk often requested that she have children with him. Following her refusal and being turned down for a salary increase, she left the company with a substantial severance package.

How many kids does Elon Musk have?

Elon Musk has a large family, and although the exact number of children he has is not confirmed publicly, it is known that he has 11 children as of now. He has three children with musician Grimes (including Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y, Techno Mechanicus, and X), and five children with his former wife, author Justine Musk (including twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian). Recent reports suggest he has fathered a third child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink, in addition to the twins they already share. However, this hasn't been officially confirmed.

Musk has consistently been vocal about the declining birth rates, viewing it as a big threat. In a previous interview, when questioned about his desired number of children, the Tesla owner remarked, "As many as I can spend time with and be a good father to." He has reportedly also encouraged his friends to have more children.