Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today June 23, 2024: Jennifer Lopez starts impromptu dance party at Italian store; now everyone wants the dress named after her
June 23, 2024 6:30 AM IST
Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Music News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez starts impromptu dance party at Italian store; now everyone wants the dress named after her
- Jennifer Lopez's stylish Italian getaway leads to 'The Jennifer Lopez' dress craze following her spontaneous dance party at a local store.
June 23, 2024 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Sara Ali Khan jokes people ‘ate gold with rotis’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in Jamnagar
- In a recent interview, actor Sara Ali Khan opened up about what Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event in Jamnagar was like.
June 23, 2024 6:08 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Suchitra Pillai: People have told me to keep a diva in the industry
- In an interview, Suchitra Pillai talks about her career resurrection because of the OTT space, ego hassles in the industry and more.
June 23, 2024 5:47 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Travis Kelce dances with Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and more at Taylor Swift Wembley night 2
- Taylor Swift's concert at Wembley Stadium draws celebrities like Tom Cruise and Mila Kunis. Travis Kelce follows Swift to concert after their Instagram debut.
