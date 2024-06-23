From Robin Williams to Rowan Atkinson: 5 animated characters who look just like their voice actors

When we indulge in the whimsical world of cartoons, we're often captivated by characters whose voices seem to leap off the screen, personalities brought to life by skilled voice actors hidden behind the scenes. And there have been times in Hollywood when an actor bears an uncanny resemblance to the animated figure they embody, blurring the lines between fiction and reality in a way that both thrills everyone, from Robin Williams to Ed Asner. (Also read: #IndiaAtCannes: Indian animation gets a push at the Cannes Film Festival 2022) Rowan Atkinson voiced the character of Zazu.

In the vast expanse of the animated universe, there are those select few whose resemblance to their animated alter egos evokes a surreal resonance, proving that behind every great cartoon lies a voice that truly brings it to life.

Rowan Atkinson as Zazu

When The Lion King released on the big screen back in 1994, the film had a star-studded cast. The Oscar-winning film also featured Rowan Atkinson as the red-billed hornbill Zazu. People never thought that a bird could look almost identical to a human, but Zazu looks just like Rowan. That’s because of Zazu’s bushy eyebrows that resemble Rowan. In fact, some of his facial features closely resemble Rowan’s.

Danny DeVito as Philoctetes

Danny DeVito has a very diverse acting career, and has a Disney title under his belt. He voiced the role of Philoctetes in the 1997 film Hercules. Philoctetes, aka Phil, is a half-human half-goat. The character is a short and round creature, bearing a resemblance to Danny.

John C. Reilly as Ralph

At the time of the release of Wreck-It Ralph in 2012, the Disney film went on to earn $471 million worldwide and got both -- Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. The character of Ralph was voiced by John C. Reilly. He and his character have a lot in common. Both are quite mischievous, with quirky smiles and rowdy hair.

Ed Asner as Carl

Ed Asner voiced the character from the Up movie. The Disney-Pixar film was a massive success, minting $731 million when it was released in 2009. It also secured five Academy Award nominations, including the one for the Best Picture.The film narrates the story of the main character, Carl, a 78-year old man who has lost his beloved wife. Both the character and the actor have a stunning resemblance. It is the thick white eyebrows, the square glasses, round noses and eyes which make Ed and Carl look similar.

Robin Williams as Genie

Robin Williams took on the role of Genie in Aladdin, which was released in 1992. At first, Robin was unsure of taking the role, but he changed his mind after the animators showed him a few clips of Genie. Leaving Genie’s blue skin, their facial features are similar such as round cheekbones, square jaws and huge smiles.