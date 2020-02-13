e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Disney working on Aladdin sequel with Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott

Disney working on Aladdin sequel with Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott

Disney is working on a sequel to their 2019 hit film Aladdin. Will Smith, Mena Massoud are all expected to return as Guy Ritchie directs again.

hollywood Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:00 IST

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
The Aladdin sequel will bring back the original cast.
The Aladdin sequel will bring back the original cast.
         

Disney has officially started developing a sequel to its 2019 live-action hit Aladdin. According to Deadline, the studio has roped in scribes John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to write the script for the sequel.

Guy Ritchie is set to return to the director’s chair, while Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively.

 

The 2019 film was a remake of Disney’s 1992 animated classic which follows the adventures of the titular street urchin who, with the help of a magic genie, wins the heart of Princess Jasmine.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 137 written update episode 137 February 12: Mahira says she is only friends with Paras, Shehnaaz says she is attracted to Sidharth

Aladdin opened worldwide in May last year, receiving average reviews from the critics but that did not stop the film from earning over USD 1 billion at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Disney is also working on a live-action spin-off version of Aladdin, focusing on actor Billy Magnussen’s minor character Prince Anders. The series will debut on Disney Plus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News