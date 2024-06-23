Priyanka Chopra plays with Malti in Australia, kisses 'angel' in video; misses Nick Jonas: ‘Can’t wait till you’re here’

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a video featuring special moments with her mother, Madhu Chopra, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and their friends. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka also shared that she misses husband-singer Nick Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gives glimpses of The Bluff sets in new video: Injuries, meeting fans to fun times with daughter Malti) Priyanka Chopra posted a video on Instagram.

Malti has fun time in Australia with Priyanka

The video started with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas walking towards a table with Priyanka following her. She wore a black robe over a pink outfit. Malti was seen in a green frock and grey sweater. They then rolled on the floor. Malti couldn't stop laughing as Priyanka threw her up in the air and caught her again.

Malti also stepped outdoors with her grandmother, Madhu Chopra, as they enjoyed the view of a lake. She also turned into an artist as she painted with a friend. Malti later played on the beach, too. She also spent time with Madhu Chopra while eating what looked like a piece of papadam.

Priyanka misses Nick, he reacts

Priyanka captioned the post, "My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother. Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated. Miss you gaga @nickjonas. Can’t wait til you’re here..#thebluff (pirate flag emoji) #homeiswheretheheartis #workingmom." Reacting to the post, Nick Jonas posted a crying emoji in the comments section.

Priyanka is in Australia for The Bluff

Priyanka is in Australia for the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. The movie is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for the highly anticipated film Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.