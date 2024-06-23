Shahid Kapoor shares rare pic of kids as they check out the breathtaking sunset from their swanky Mumbai home

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shifted to their massive duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai, a couple of years ago. They often give their Instagram followers a glimpse inside the apartment and share pictures and videos of the decor. Shahid and Mira live with their kids, Misha and Zain, at the swanky home. Also read: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's Mumbai duplex with stunning staircase. See pics Actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a touching moment from his personal life, capturing a heartwarming photograph of his children, Misha and Zain.

Shahid shares glimpse into precious family moments

On Sunday, the actor posted an adorable photo of Misha and Zain, who seemed in awe of the view from their spacious balcony. "There can be immense joy filled in a single moment enough to fuel you for days and months. Find em and store em in your heart forever. Morning all," Shahid wrote in his caption.

Actors Vikrant Massey and Ananya Pandey dropped heart and evil eye amulet emojis in the comments section of the post. A fan wrote, "Beautiful kids!" Another wrote, "Too precious... both picture and caption." A fan commented, “This is your house's view... wowwwwwww.”

About Shahid and family's home

Shahid, Mira, Misha and Zain currently reside in a beautiful sea-facing high-rise apartment. As per a 2022 report by News18, Shahid and Mira’s home is worth ₹58 crore and is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The space has ample sunlight and offers sweeping views of Mumbai's skyline.

Latest projects

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon. Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming film Deva, an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni.