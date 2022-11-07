Shahid Kapoor shows the view from his high-rise apartment with pride. See pics of the new home

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, along with kids Misha and Zain moved to their new high rise apartment a few weeks ago. Sunday evening, Shahid shared a glimpse of the view from his balcony. The actor is seen striking his Udta Punjab pose as she stands with his back to the glass panel. The vast sea is visible in the background with several other buildings which are all lower in height than Shahid's building.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “Happy Sunday.” Music composer Sachet Tandon reacted to it, “Coffee and Bekhayali Feel." A fan commented on the picture, “New home gabru loving it, loving you.” Another called it, “nice”.

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of the view from his house.

Shahid earlier had a sea-facing house in Juhu. He now resides in a sea-facing apartment in the building named Three Sixty West in Worli. Some reports suggest the house costs around ₹58 crore.

Earlier, both Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have shared occasional glimpses of their new home on Instagram. Mira had posted a view of their lavish living room on October 1 and captioned the picture, “Who knows? Is this the start of something wonderful and new?” Many of her fans and friends had congratulated her for the new house. The room looked huge with Mira seated on one of the sofa chairs that had a wooden wall in the background. A large painting was seen on the wall beside her. A white couch was also seen on the other side and a marble centre table was at the centre.

Mira Rajput in her living room.

Mira Rajput in her kitchen and dining area.

A few corners in Shahid Kapoor's new house.

Ahead of Diwali, Mira had shared pictures of her posing near the piano. It is placed near the black staircase. The flooring was white marble and the house had cream walls. Mira also shared pictures of her new kitchen as she cooked food as part of the housewarming ritual. The panels on kitchen cabinets were also white.

On Diwali, Mira showed another corner of the house which had a section in black marble. She decorated the area with candles and posed near it in a yellow saree. Plants were also seen placed in various corners of the house.

