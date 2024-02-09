Mira Rajput reviews Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; calls it a laugh riot

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) was released this Friday. Directed by Amit Jodhi and Aradhana Sah, the film tells the story of a man who falls for a robot. Just hours before release, Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, caught a special screening and here’s what she had to say. (Also Read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Shahid Kapoor film adds ₹1 crore to Day 1 haul) Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Mira Rajput’s review

On her Instagram stories, Mira shared a still from the film of Shahid and Kriti, writing, “Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end. (sic)”

Reviewing the lead actors’ performances, she wrote, “@kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect. @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-Boy, there’s no one like you. You made my heart melt.” She also added, “Watch TBMAUJ now. Dil se hasaaya (made me laugh from the heart), stomach is hurting. (sic)"

A screen grab of Mira Rajput's Instagram stories

The special premiere

A special premiere for the film was held on Thursday and Bollywood celebs apart from the lead pair attended the screening. Kriti, who plays a robot in the film looked casual in a black top and green pants. Also present at the event was her older sibling Nupur Sanon, who looked adorable in a dress. Shahid was accompanied by his wife Mira, brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem. Other celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani also attended the special screening.

About TBMAUJ

Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer shows how he falls for the robot, and perseveres after knowing the truth about her. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film released in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

