Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Shahid Kapoor film adds 1 crore to Day 1 haul

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film is all set to hit the theatre screens with a lukewarm advance booking collection. As per a report on sacnilk.com, the film has collected ₹93.66 lakh from its advance booking for day 1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, will release on February 9.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has sold 43250 tickets so far for the opening day across India, as per the same portal. Regions like Delhi NCR and Mumbai marked the high number of ticket sales, reportedly. The film will be released in Hindi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid, and Kriti alongside Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti, a highly intelligent female robot. The trailer of the film shows that Shahid eventually falls in love with the robot.

Changes in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

As per Bollywood Hungama, the film recently got an ‘audio medication’ and witnessed a cut in the 'scene of sex act' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reportedly, CBFC has ‘reduced the scene of sex act by 25%’. The report also claimed that nine seconds of the scene was censored. The intimate scene, which was originally 36 seconds long, has been reduced to 27 seconds reportedly. It is also reported that in the second half of the film, the word 'daru (alcohol)' has been replaced with 'drink'

Besides these changes, reportedly, CBFC also asked the makers to add the anti-smoking static message in Hindi in bigger and more readable fonts. With all the changes, reportedly, the CBFC passed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with a U/A certificate on February 2. The total run time of the film is 143.15 minutes (2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds ), as mentioned in the censor certificate.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place