Shabana Azmi says niece Tabu teases her about kissing scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani grabbed attention after the film's release in July 2023. Now, Shabana in an interview with Zoom has spoken about the kissing scene, and how actor Tabu, who is Shabana's niece, jokes about it. Shabana said Tabu says her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani caused a huge stir within the film industry. Also read: Director Karan Johar on Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi played lost lovers in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Shabana Azmi said, "Tabu, jo meri niece hai, itni shaitan hai. Vo kehti hai aapne hila ke rakh diya industry. Ab sab aapki age ki ladkiyaan keh rahi hai ke kiss hogi toh hum karenge (Tabu is so naughty, she teases me that I created a huge stir within the industry. She says now all the actresses of my age are saying they would do a film if there's a kissing scene in it)."

Dharmendra's kissing scene with Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra play lost lovers in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, who reunite after years as their grandchildren – Alia Bhatt's Rani Chatterjee and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa – fall in love. Jaya Bachchan is seen as Dharmendra's wife, and they play Rocky's grandparents. Actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as Shabana as seen as Alia's family.

Shabana on the kissing scene

Last year, in an interview with Zoom, talking about the kiss, Shabana Azmi had said, “I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

Shabana had also shared husband-lyricist Javed Akhtar's reaction to her onscreen kiss with Dharmendra. She said, "Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement.”

