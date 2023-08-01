Karan Johar on Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'It was just glorious'

Filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss in his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released last week. Talking to Film Companion, Karan said that it was not hard to convince either of the veteran actors for the kissing scene. Karan Johar said that neither Dharmendra, nor Shabana asked him any questions about the scene, and just performed it with 'absolute aplomb'. Also read: Dharmendra says kiss with Shabana Azmi wasn't forcefully put into Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar has talked about Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. However, Shabana and Dharmendra's chemistry and kissing scene have been grabbing attention. The veteran actors play lost lovers in the film, who reunite after years as their grandchildren – Alia's Rani and Ranveer's Rocky – fall in love. Jaya Bachchan is seen as Dharmendra's wife.

Karan on Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss

Karan Johar was asked if it was hard to convince Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi for the kissing scene. He told Film Companion, “No (it was not hard to convince either of the actors). Shabana ji is a trooper. She is a master actor. What an actor, she is a baap actor (great actor). There was no question. Dharam ji (Dharmendra) was like 'Haan karna hai toh karna hai (if it has to be done, it has to be done)'. Two great veterans just performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. I needed it to be a peck; that was what I wanted. One of my all-time favourites is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar (from the 1961 film Hum Dono) and it had to be their song because that's what she says in the dialogue about 'Mall Road pe woh walks, hum dono ka woh re-run, humara woh favourite gana (Mall Road walks, our re-run, our favourite song). And that became the thematic kind of connection of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia) as well. It was just glorious to see them (Dharmendra and Shabana)."

Further speaking about how Dharmendra got up from his wheelchair in the film, only for Shabana, Karan said, "You know at one point I said, 'Let's go Manmohan Desai on this'. He (Dharmendra) stands up, and he sings and he walks. He is on a wheelchair, but you forget and you don't question it... He only walks up for Shabana ji twice, when he sings Aaj Mausam and when he sang Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, the rest is on wheelchair. My logic was – love makes him walk. Love can move mountains, why can't it make a man walk."

Dharmendra on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi

Earlier, Dharmendra had opened up about his kiss with Shabana Azmi and said that there was no awkwardness during the shoot. Dharmendra told News18 in a recent interview, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

He had added, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as actor Shabana Azmi play Alia's family – the Chatterjees – in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film was released on July 28 and has been performing well at the box office.

