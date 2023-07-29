Dharmendra says kiss with Shabana Azmi wasn't forcefully put into Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘No age for romance’

Veteran actor Dharmendra opened up about his onscreen kiss with co-star Shabana Azmi in their just-released film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are the lead. However, many have appreciated the onscreen chemistry between Shabana and Dharmendra. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review: Karan Johar brings a preachy, never-ending saga of romance Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi played lost lovers in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana and Dharmendra play lost lovers in the film who reunite after years as their grandchildren fall in love. The film revolves around two opposites who fall in love but their families clash with each other due to cultural difference. Jaya Bachchan plays the role of Dharmendra's wife. He shared multiple photos with his co-stars on Twitter.

Dharmendra on kissing Shabana Azmi

Talking about sharing a kiss with Shabana in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra told News18, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

“When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot,” he added.

Dharmendra who believes he could have done better in the film, also called the film 'fantastic'. He appreciated Karan as a ‘good director’ and said he thoroughly enjoyed their collaboration. He also lauded Ranveer as a ‘terrific’ actor and said Alia is a natural one. He was also impressed with Jaya and Shabana.

Released on Friday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had a good start at the box office. As per film trade sources, the film has minted over ₹11 crore on its first day. It marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar.

