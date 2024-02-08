Shahid Kapoor turns into Virat Kohli in hilarious new reel, fans react

Shahid Kapoor channelled his inner foodie with a hilarious twist on his Instagram account. Referring to Virat Kohli, he shared what he is going to eat now that he has wrapped up the promotion of his upcoming film. He will be seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon. Also read: CBFC asks Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya makers to shorten sex scene between Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Shahid Kapoor's new Instagram video left fans in splits.

Shahid Kapoor's recent Instagram video

Shahid's video read, "Promotions khatam hone ke baad waali feeling (The feeling after promotions are done)”. He goes on to lip sync viral lines of Virat Kohli from an old interview where he had shared what he was planning to eat after his match. As Shahid strikes goofy expressions throughout the video, he also holds a bat as a homage to the cricketer.

Fans hail Shahid

Reacting to the funny video, many praised Shahid for his humour. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Very good plan.” “Hey, you! Keep making these videos they light up our days,” commented someone else. One more said, “You are too legendary.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid has Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releasing on February 9. The film stars him opposite Kriti. It is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. The film is pegged as a unique romantic comedy which is about an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti, who is a highly intelligent female robot. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

Talking about the film, Shahid recently expressed that he is hopeful about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Calling it a "genre-breaking idea", he said it clicks with the theatre-going audience.

The actor told PTI, "We have to see whether we can convince and make people feel because there's no point making a film if it doesn't make you feel something. That's why we push the love story part of it. We could have positioned it differently. We'll just call it a family entertainer... But I think we've tried to achieve something a little deeper.”

