Aamir Khan's son Junaid on the reaction to his debut film Maharaj: ‘I can’t explain in words what I'm feeling right now'

The historical drama Maharaj was released on Friday, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, who debuted in the film, shared his feelings about the overwhelming positive feedback. "I cannot explain in words what I'm feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all's well that ends well I guess," Junaid said. Maharaj is streaming on Netflix. Also read | Maharaj review: Junaid Khan's debut has powerful storytelling but lacks impact; Jaideep Ahlawat is terrific Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaj was delayed due to a stay order, but it finally released on OTT.

‘I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon’

"Maharaj was made with a lot of love, respect, and passion, and I'm glad that the film and my performance are striking a chord with the audience at large," he added. Reflecting on his future in cinema, Junaid said, "I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work."

Maharaj was delayed due to a stay order

Earlier on Friday, the Gujarat High Court lifted its temporary stay on the release of the film. Following the decision, YRF took to its official Instagram handle to post a statement expressing its gratitude.

"We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji," read the statement. "Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture and heritage. We have never produced a film that tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen," it added.

More about the film

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, 'Maharaj' delves into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, starring Junaid Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari.

Based on true incidents that took place in 1862, pre-independence India, Maharaj follows the journey of one of India's greatest social reformers, Karsandas Mulji. This David vs. Goliath story showcases one man's courage to stand against the injustices of his time. Critics and fans alike have lauded the film for its powerful performances