Maharaj: Here's when and where you can watch debut film of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. See his first look

About Maharaj

On Wednesday, Netflix India and YRF Entertainment announced the synopsis and release date of Maharaj, along with revealing the first poster featuring Junaid and Jaideep. While the former sports long-ish hair, a moustahce, a white shirt, and a brown waist coat, Jaideep curiously looks like a Hindu priest, sporting a ponytail and a long tilak on his forehead. The caption on Netflix India's official Instagram handle stated, “The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix!”

As per the synopsis shared by the streaming giant, “The year is 1862, a time when there were only three universities in India, Rabindranath Tagore is a year old and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 continues to fan the flames of independence. Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that’s now come to light in Maharaj — more than 160 years later.”

“Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protégé of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, he wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society. It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time,” it added.

Maharaj also features a special appearance by Sharvari Wagh.

About Junaid Khan

Junaid is the son of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. He was born in 1994. Junaid is already working on two other films. He will make his debut as a producer with Pritam Pyaare, which will also have an extended guest appearance by Aamir. Junaid will also star in a film backed by Aamir Khan Productions, which also stars Sai Pallavi.