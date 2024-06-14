Junaid Khan’s Maharaj sees a delay, but catch Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion and these 4 releases this weekend

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan left fans quite excited with the first look of his debut film Maharaj. The film was scheduled to take the direct-to-digital route today on June 14 and was one of the most anticipated releases of the week. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the Siddharth P Malhotra directorial reportedly takes inspiration from one of the most significant legal battles in the history of our country. However, this morning a stay order was issued on the release of Maharaj by the Gujarat High Court after a plea by a Hindu group. Well, Junaid’s debut will not see the light of day till June 18, which is the day of the court’s hearing. But in the meantime, you can catch these 5 exciting and binge-worthy releases over the weekend: Maharaj and Chandu Champion will not see a clash today

Chandu Champion

Another much-awaited Bollywood release this week was Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, this sports drama is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, who was India's first Paralympic gold medalist. According to early reviews, this is Kartik’s career-best performance

Inside Out 2

In 2015, we were introduced to an 11-year-old girl named Riley and her different emotions. In the sequel, Riley is now a new teenager off to hockey camp with new problems and brand new emotions. For those who would like to watch Inside Out 2 in Hindi, get ready for a pleasant ride because Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has dubbed for Riley

Kudi Haryane Val Di

Two of the most loved stars of the Punjabi film industry, Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa come together for a hilarious rollercoaster ride in Kudi Haryane Val Di. The film follows the story of a man from Punjab with zero interest in wrestling. Witness his life hit a speed bump when he falls for a girl from Haryana who loves the sport

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

Are you someone who enjoys movie premieres in the comfort of your home rather than watching a film on the silver screen? Then we have the perfect recommendation for you. Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur’s rom com has arrived on OTT today. Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, also starring Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav, follows the story of two lovers, whose widowed parents fall for each other

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

Are you ready to witness the raunchiest and sauciest moments in Bridgerton? After leaving us gasping for air with an unexpected but delightful cliffhanger, the makers have finally released the second part of Bridgerton Season 3 and it was so worth the wait

Now that we have a binge-watch list ready for you, what do you plan to begin your weekend with?